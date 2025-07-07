Police are seeking information after a cellular tower in rural Central Otago was significantly damaged. Photo / RNZ

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are seeking information after a cellular tower in rural Central Otago was significantly damaged. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Police are seeking information after a cellular tower in rural Central Otago was significantly damaged.

Damage to the tower along State Highway 8’s Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd, between Forest Range Station and Goodger Rd, was reported about 10.50am on Monday.

Detective Phill Hamlin said: “Cellular service is especially critical in this rural and alpine area”.

“Rural areas tend to rely on fewer cell towers to cover larger areas, and damage to these towers can cause significant reduction or complete loss of cell service in the area.”