Police today revealed a third person, a 19-year-old man, was arrested this morning and jointly charged with murder in relation to the man’s death.

“Detectives executed a search warrant at a Glen Innes address this morning where the man was taken into custody,” Greaves said.

The 19-year-old was set to appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Name suppression was not sought last week for 22-year-old Glenfield resident Amy Joy Parker, who fixed her long hair into a bun as she stood before Judge Stephen Bonnar in Auckland District Court.

Defence lawyer John Munro did not immediately enter a plea for the murder charge on his client’s behalf. A not-guilty plea is likely to be entered at her next appearance, scheduled for October 23 in the High Court at Auckland.

Parker and her co-defendant, who was granted interim name suppression, were both remanded in custody charged with murder. All three have also been charged by police with aggravated robbery.

Greaves said police are continuing to provide support to the victim’s family during the difficult time.

He acknowledged the investigation team, who had “worked tirelessly” to get this result and thanked members of the community who assisted police inquiries.

Last week police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered the following morning and was undergoing a forensic examination.

“Our inquiries have also established that following the incident in Point England, the deceased’s car has travelled extensively across Auckland and police are endeavouring to understand the exact movements,” Greaves said.

A post-mortem examination had been completed and formal identification was carried out last week.

Greaves said at this stage there was no indication it was a gang-related incident.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and identifying the offenders responsible.”