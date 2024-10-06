Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the middle of an Auckland road at the weekend.

Police located the man on Pt England Rd at 11.15pm on Saturday.

Acting detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves of the Auckland City CIB said police had been speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

“While at this stage no arrests have been made, police are following lines of inquiry.”

Greaves said the man suffered multiple injuries and it appeared he was run over by his own vehicle, which was also stolen during the incident.