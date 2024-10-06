Advertisement
Pt England homicide investigation: Police investigating after man found dead on road after being hit by own car

Benjamin Plummer
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the middle of an Auckland road at the weekend.

Police located the man on Pt England Rd at 11.15pm on Saturday.

Acting detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves of the Auckland City CIB said police had been speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

“While at this stage no arrests have been made, police are following lines of inquiry.”

Greaves said the man suffered multiple injuries and it appeared he was run over by his own vehicle, which was also stolen during the incident.

“The vehicle was recovered on Sunday morning and is now undergoing a forensic examination.

“Our inquiries have also established that following the incident in Pt England, the deceased’s car has travelled extensively across Auckland and police are endeavouring to understand the exact movements,” Greaves said.

A post-mortem examination had been completed and formal identification was expected to be carried out in coming days. Police said support is being provided to the victim’s family.

Greaves said at this stage, there was no indication it was a gang-related incident.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and identifying the offenders responsible.”

He said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days.

Police are seeking information from the public, either through contacting them and quoting file number 241006/5254, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Save

