Police are investigating the death of a man which occurred in Point England last night.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Point England Rd in Auckland overnight.

The man was found in the middle of the road at 11.15pm and police are working to determine the circumstances of the death.

Police are seeking information from the public, either through contacting them and quoting file number 241006/5254, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

