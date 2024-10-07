Advertisement
Point England homicide: Pair charged with murder after man found dead on road

Two people have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Point England.

A man was found dead in the middle of a road in the East Auckland suburb at 11.15pm on Saturday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves of the Auckland City CIB said the man suffered multiple injuries. It appeared he was run over by his own vehicle, which was stolen during the incident.

On Monday night, Greaves said a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have been arrested over the death. Both have been charged with the man’s murder.

“These arrests are a positive development, but there’s a long way to go in this investigation and a significant amount of work remains to be completed,” he said.

”We want to extend our appreciation to members of the public that have assisted with the investigation. If you are yet to speak with us but have information that may assist our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can provide it online or by calling 105, using reference number 241006/5254. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier today, police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered on Sunday morning and was undergoing a forensic examination.

“Our inquiries have also established that following the incident in Point England, the deceased’s car has travelled extensively across Auckland and police are endeavouring to understand the exact movements,” Greaves said.

A post-mortem examination had been completed and formal identification was expected in coming days. Police said the victim’s family were being supported.

Greaves said at this stage there was no indication it was a gang-related incident.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and identifying the offenders responsible.”

He said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days.

