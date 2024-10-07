“These arrests are a positive development, but there’s a long way to go in this investigation and a significant amount of work remains to be completed,” he said.

”We want to extend our appreciation to members of the public that have assisted with the investigation. If you are yet to speak with us but have information that may assist our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can provide it online or by calling 105, using reference number 241006/5254. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Earlier today, police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was recovered on Sunday morning and was undergoing a forensic examination.

“Our inquiries have also established that following the incident in Point England, the deceased’s car has travelled extensively across Auckland and police are endeavouring to understand the exact movements,” Greaves said.

A post-mortem examination had been completed and formal identification was expected in coming days. Police said the victim’s family were being supported.

Greaves said at this stage there was no indication it was a gang-related incident.

“Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and identifying the offenders responsible.”

He said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the coming days.