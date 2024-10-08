Both hearings lasted only minutes. The male defendant gave a brief wave to supporters as he was escorted back to a holding cell.

Judge Bonnar also granted a request from a police prosecutor to keep secret, for now, the identity of the man who died, as well as the identities of his immediate family members and the registration number of his vehicle.

Authorities announced the pair’s arrest last night, two days after a man was found dead in the middle of Point England Rd.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said first responders noticed multiple injuries to the body when they arrived around 11.15pm Saturday. It appeared he had run over by his own vehicle, which was stolen, Greaves said.

The man’s vehicle was recovered on Sunday morning and underwent forensic examination.

“These arrests are a positive development, but there’s a long way to go in this investigation and a significant amount of work remains to be completed,” he said last night.

“We want to extend our appreciation to members of the public that have assisted with the investigation. If you are yet to speak with us but have information that may assist our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can provide it online or by calling 105, using reference number 241006/5254. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

