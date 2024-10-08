- A man and woman have been charged with murder after an alleged car theft in East Auckland.
- Amy Joy Parker, 22, and her co-defendant, 21, appeared in Auckland District Court.
- The man was found dead on Point England Rd and his stolen vehicle was recovered on Sunday.
A man and woman accused of participating in a car theft that turned fatal in East Auckland over the weekend have appeared in court for the first time, both charged with murder.
Name suppression was not sought this afternoon for 22-year-old Glenfield resident Amy Joy Parker, who fixed her long hair into a bun as she stood before Judge Stephen Bonnar in Auckland District Court.
Defence lawyer John Munro did not immediately enter a plea for the murder charge on his client’s behalf. A not guilty plea is likely to be entered at her next appearance, scheduled for Oct 23 in the High Court at Auckland.
Her appearance came roughly 20 minutes after that of her co-defendant, a 21-year-old from Glen Innes who wore a red and gold hoodie as he stood with his hands clasped in front of him. Defence lawyer Mark Ryan sought and was granted interim name suppression for his client, who was also remanded without plea until the High Court appearance this month.