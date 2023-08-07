Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Point England homicide - patched Head Hunter Charles Pongi killed, fears of further violence amid fresh underworld feud

By: and
7 mins to read
Around 40 patched members and their motorcycles head east on Marua Rd. Video / NZ Herald

A man who died after being shot in a suburban Auckland reserve on the weekend was a patched Head Hunter, the Herald can reveal, as police raise concerns about gang tensions in different parts of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand