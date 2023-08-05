Auckland's Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police are standing guard tonight at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland’s Ōtāhuhu.

A Herald photographer has seen multiple police vehicles at the hospital, with armed officers inside.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Earlier, police said they had received reports of people acting suspiciously at another hospital, Auckland City Hospital. Officers were in attendence.

Today, a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Auckland City Hospital after disorder at Point England Reserve.

He later died from his injuries, police said today.





Auckland police launched a homicide investigation after the incident.

Police said they believe those involved are known to each other.

“We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider public,” they said in a statement.

“The Point England community will notice a greater police presence while investigations continue.”

Earlier, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible.



