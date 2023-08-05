A homicide investigation is underway in Point England following a man’s death this afternoon. Photo / Google

A homicide investigation is underway in Point England following a man’s death this afternoon. Photo / Google

Auckland police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died following reports of disorder and a firearm being seen at an Auckland reserve this afternoon.

The critically injured man took himself to hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said, but later died.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve in Pt England after reports of disorder and multiple firearms were seen, Salton said.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible,” he said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at the time. You can call us via 105. Please reference job number P05557214.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”







