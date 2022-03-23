Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Peter Davis: New Zealand's health system isn't under-funded

5 minutes to read
The proportion of New Zealand's gross domestic product going on health - both public and private - is about 9 per cent. Photo / 123rf, File

The proportion of New Zealand's gross domestic product going on health - both public and private - is about 9 per cent. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald
By Peter Davis

It is said that there is nothing certain in life except death and taxes. In our current political moment perhaps that could be amended to "health and taxes".

Within a week, we have had a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.