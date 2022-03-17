Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Family of eight flee in one car for Polish border. Video / World Vision

OPINION

In response to the horrors unfolding in Ukraine right now, we've been seeing an incredible outpouring of generosity.

Within Ukraine and neighbouring countries, people have opened their homes. Countries have opened their borders. We've even had stories of people driving across much of Europe to the border, offering to take families to wherever they need to go.

Here in New Zealand, people have been donating to provide shelter, hot meals and emergency supplies – both for those still inside Ukraine and for those who have fled the fighting.

The World Vision /NZ Herald appeal, which kicked off less than a week ago, is already well on its way to raising $1 million.

While we can't personally drive to the border to do it, New Zealanders can still be part of the global effort to get people who need it to safety.

Together with New Zealand-based Ukrainian community groups and international aid agencies, we have been calling for the Government to reflect the generosity that Kiwis are showing in their humanitarian response.

The Government's response to our call was an announcement this week of a 2022 Special Ukraine Policy for citizens and residents to sponsor immediate family to New Zealand, and a small increase in the aid budget.

It was a start. But for New Zealand to have a response that does our bit for the international effort and reflects the generosity of New Zealanders, we need our Government to follow many other countries that are doing more.

There are three priority areas that would show real commitment to the people of Ukraine.

Grant Bayldon. Photo / Supplied

Firstly, while the scheme for sponsoring Ukrainian immediate family members here will be a lifeline for some, to help as many people as possible it needs improving.

Allowing those living here on work visas to sponsor family, rather than just those who are residents and citizens, would help many more. The Government could also broaden the family definition, allowing – for example – cousins and grandchildren to come.

The Government could provide some financial and practical help for them to get here and settled; understandably many in the Ukrainian community here would struggle to do that alone.

Secondly, if there were ever a time to make an emergency increase in the refugee resettlement quota, it's now. The Government did that at the height of the Syria crisis and could do so again.

We expect Ukraine's neighbouring countries to keep the borders open to those who need help, so we mustn't leave them to carry the responsibility of caring for refugees alone.

And thirdly, we need to see politicians meaningfully consulting with New Zealand's Ukrainian community to advise the Government and assist with the settlement of Ukrainian citizens. They have creative solutions to problems, a can-do spirit and are keen to engage.

These requests and more were made in the open letter the humanitarian sector together with Mahi for Ukraine released last week to guide New Zealand's humanitarian response.

One thing that Covid has reminded us of is the need to look out for each other – whether they are our neighbours over the fence or our global neighbours around the world. The things that unite us as humans are stronger than the things that divide us.

The best response to the horrors being unleashed in Ukraine is an international outpouring of practical kindness. As a country, we can do more.

• Grant Bayldon is the CEO of World Vision New Zealand.

