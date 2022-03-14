Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Three Waters: Shane Jones - stop dragging Treaty of Waitangi into policies where it's of dubious value

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, the architect of the Three Waters reform.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, the architect of the Three Waters reform.

NZ Herald
By Shane Jones

OPINION

As the Covid virus continues to move through the community, another virus spreads across our political system.

Just as there is ignorance about the exact origins of Covid, the public does not recall giving

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.