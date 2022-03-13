Voyager 2021 media awards
Julie Chapman, KidsCan: Child poverty - New Zealand children can only dream of the bare necessities

4 minutes to read
A teacher says some children are throwing away notes about school camps, not wanting to put pressure on their struggling parents. Photo / NZME, File

NZ Herald
By Julie Chapman

OPINION:

Last week a teacher at one of our partner schools wiped away tears as she told us what her students are dealing with.

Kids coming to breakfast club who haven't eaten the night before.

