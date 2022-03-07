Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Jane Kelsey: New Zealand's new UK trade deal has a thin veneer of inclusivity

5 minutes to read
The free trade agreement will eventually eliminate all tariffs on New Zealand exports to the UK, with 97 per cent of those tariffs being eliminated on the day the agreement comes into force. Video / Supplied

The free trade agreement will eventually eliminate all tariffs on New Zealand exports to the UK, with 97 per cent of those tariffs being eliminated on the day the agreement comes into force. Video / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Jane Kelsey

OPINION

The Government has signed New Zealand on to yet another free trade agreement, this time with the United Kingdom. This one, we are told, is different.

The buzzwords are "inclusive trade". Chapters on trade

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.