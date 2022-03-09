There are now 39 active licences covering medicinal cannabis cultivation, possession for manufacture and supply activities. Photo / Supplied via Helius

OPINION

The medicinal cannabis sector is delivering for Kiwi patients. However, most of its successes continue to fly under the radar. This is partly due to regulations that heavily restrict what can be communicated to doctors and patients, not to mention the public.

Health Minister Andrew Little recently noted the significant progress. Speaking at the annual industry summit, MedCan 2022, he said pioneering work producing safe products that consumers want and building a world-class export industry was now under way. This has been achieved despite the medicinal cannabis scheme being less than two years old.

The quality standards and cost to regulatory compliance have been high. However, high standards are all about protecting patients, giving prescribers confidence, and ensuring New Zealand's reputation as a world-leading, trusted supplier into the future.

At MedCan, Little confirmed there were 39 active licences covering cultivation, possession for manufacture and supply activities. Three companies have been licenced to manufacture medicinal cannabis products and "locally manufactured CBD products are available that cost less than imported products", he observed.

Days later, we read the overwhelming majority of New Zealanders who use cannabis for medicinal purposes access it illegally. Analysis by the New Zealand Drug Foundation found that only 6 per cent – or about 17,000 people – obtained cannabis via a doctor's prescription in 2020.

Likewise, a Massey University study released in January concluded inequitable access to products remains a significant issue for many patients.

Undeniably, more Kiwi-manufactured products need to be verified and volumes increased to ensure a wider range of more cost-effective options. However, manufacturers like us are restricted about what we can say. In short, Section 29 of the Medicines Act prohibits advertising medicinal cannabis, let alone publicly talking about products or even clarifying availability.

We continue to read news reports about patients' unable to afford expensive overseas products, yet we can't meaningfully respond with positive local developments that are now changing the landscape and improving patient equity.

High GMP standards add considerable confidence, but until manufacturers go through exhaustive clinical trials to achieve approved medicines status, we're almost relying on patients telling other patients.

While it's claimed only 6 per cent of Kiwi medicinal cannabis users access it legally, let's not forget that was 2020, with the scheme only taking effect that April. We've seen big improvements nearly two years on, with Helius becoming the first medicinal cannabis business to gain a GMP Licence to Manufacture Medicines last year and set to export this year.

Every GP in New Zealand is now able to prescribe medicinal cannabis for any condition – but let's remember it's still a very new frontier of natural care. The endocannabinoid system was only discovered around 30 years ago and wasn't part of many GPs' medical training. One reason it remains hard to get is many doctors are not comfortable enough to prescribe the products.

Carmen Doran. Photo / Supplied

Massey University's study assessing the scheme's progress also concluded that "there is a need for further investment in general practitioner information and training to improve confidence in prescribing cannabis products". I agree.

Thankfully many Kiwi healthcare professionals are already genuinely curious and educating themselves. We know this through recent prescription data and greater registrations to educational resources like mcinfo.com and events such as MedCan, specifically designed to improve prescriber knowledge.

As for prices, I point to the minister's observations about what locally manufactured CBD products are achieving compared to the imported brands. Further, he noted at MedCan that "supply and demand economics should see consumer prices come down as more products come to market".

It has been over three years since Parliament unanimously passed the legislation to enable a local medicinal cannabis sector. That rare show of parliamentary unity, helped by overwhelming public support for a local sector, also counted on an economic return for our country.

New Zealand has achieved a notable slice of the international wine market, and I believe we can do the same with medicinal cannabis. The global cannabis market is expected to grow from over $18b in 2020 to over $60b by 2025.

Like most things, New Zealand is best not to compete on quantity in a commodity market, but with superior quality. Our product standards are among the highest internationally and our country's marketing image is strong. What's more, our research and development success will ensure New Zealand medicinal cannabis comes with a big competitive edge.

While statutory silence remains, it's important the public knows our country's newest sector is making a real difference for Kiwi patients and the economy – with 2022 set to deliver even more wins.

• Carmen Doran is a board member of the New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council and the chief executive of Helius Therapeutics.