Christina Hoey: How Save the Children is working to help young in Ukraine

4 minutes to read
Children who fled the war in Ukraine wait on a bus after arriving at Przemysl train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. Photo / Petros Giannakouris, AP

OPINION

For me, Ukraine can be summed up just like its national dish of varenyky – a seemingly simple dish that can be filled with so many different flavours, salty, sweet, veges or meats, but

