Ziwi CEO Stuart Irvine displays how high the floodwaters reached at its Awatoto factory. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pet food giant Ziwi, which operates a $100 million mega kitchen near Napier, has been crowned the Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of The Year.

The 2024 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards ceremony was held at Hastings’ Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre on Thursday night.

Ziwi won the top accolade with the judges labelling the company “a global success story operating right here from Hawke’s Bay”.

The company exports to 35 countries and employs 450 staff.

A winner was announced for each of the four categories – best emerging business, excellence in innovation, best established business and excellence in sustainability – followed by the overall Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of The Year.