Power Assemblies, in Napier's Onekawa, (from left) switchboard builder Martin Heath, general manager Frank Hagan, and business development manager Rory Aroa. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier company Power Assemblies makes electrical switchboards that can weigh over three tonnes and, rather fittingly, has joined the region’s exporting heavyweights as a finalist for the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards.

Finalists for those awards were announced on Monday across four categories: Best Emerging Business, Excellence in Innovation, Best Established Business and Excellence in Sustainability.

The prestigious awards will be held on Thursday, August 1 in Hastings and the overall ASB Exporter of The Year will be named on the night.

The finalists are listed below and the awards cover a huge area from Dannevirke up to Tairāwhiti (Gisborne).

Power Assemblies, which rebranded in late 2022, and previously operated as part of Falcon Electrical, is one of the finalists for the NewstalkZB/Hawke’s Bay Today Excellence in Sustainability Award.