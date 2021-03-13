Person critically hurt after road incident in Māngere Bridge, Auckland, police say

St John sent three vehicles, including an ambulance, to the scene. Photo / Sam Sword

A person has been critically injured in an incident in south-west Auckland this afternoon, police say.

It's not clear if a crash has occurred, but one person had been hurt and a car was involved, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred on Rimu Rd, between Crawford Ave and Church Rd, in Māngere Bridge just after noon.

At least three St John vehicles, including an ambulance, were sent to help, along with police.

Police have blocked off part of Rimu Rd in Māngere Bridge. Photo / Sam Sword

The road was blocked and had traffic diversions in place and motorists should avoid the area, the spokeswoman said.