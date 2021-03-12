Serious crash: Truck and car collide in Bay of Plenty

Emergency teams are examining the scene of a serious crash in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A truck and car have collided in a serious crash near coastal Waihi Beach in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency teams were called to the crash site on State Highway 2 in Athenree Gorge at at 6.37am today.

A police spokeswoman said they didn't have details on the injuries of those in the crash but would provide further information later.

"The road is closed and no diversions are currently in place," police said.

"We strongly advise motorists to delay travel in the area or to expect delays."