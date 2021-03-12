Police nab 40 drivers failing to stop at one Canterbury intersection in 45 minutes

The motorists, rolling through the intersection as they turned left, were issued with a $150 fine and 20 demerit points. Photo / NZH

Police ticketed 40 motorists in 45 minutes for failing to stop at the corner of Shands and Selwyn Rds between 9am and 10am on Monday.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said it was mainly locals from the surrounding area, encompassing Rolleston to Prebbleton and beyond, who were rolling through the stop sign at the intersection.

"Staff just couldn't keep up with the cars that were doing it," Harker said.

"A lot of people just treat it as a give way; a high percentage of our crashes are at our stop signs."

The motorists, rolling through the intersection as they turned left, were issued with a $150 fine and 20 demerit points.

Harker said police were focusing on intersection behaviour as a high number of the district's crashes occurred at intersections.

"It's a pattern of driver behaviour that needs to be changed. We are just continually going to crashes at these intersections where people aren't stopping."

Intersection crashes make up more than 40 per cent of all road crashes in the district. The majority involve two or more vehicles and occur on rural roads.