Auckland motorist leads police on pursuit before then fleeing on foot

An Auckland police pursuit ended with a motorist crashing and being arrested after fleeing on foot this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A car driver has led police on a pursuit in Auckland before crashing and fleeing on foot, police say.

The driver has now been arrested and charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and breaching his bail conditions.

Police said they noticed a car speeding in Onehunga around 3am.

With eyes on the car from a helicopter overheard, police then spiked the vehicle in Flat Bush in southeast Auckland.

"However, it continued to drive erratically before it crashed into some trees in East Tāmaki," a police spokeswoman said.

A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old were taken into custody.

The 19-year-old was expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

The 23-year-old was released without charge.

When the car crashed it also caused damage to a gas main but that had since been repaired, police said.