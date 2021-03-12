Woman and child badly injured in Central Hawke's Bay crash

Two fire trucks - one from Porangahau and one from Waipukurau - are also at the scene. Photo / Rachel Wise

A woman and a young child have been seriously injured after the car they were in crashed and rolled between Waipukurau and Porangahau in Central Hawke's Bay.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the car rolled on Porangahau Rd, Wallingford, between Bush Rd and Ugly Hill Rd, about 1.16pm.

A police officer at the scene said the occupants of the car, which was driving south towards Porangahau at the time, were a woman who had critical injuries and a young child who had serious injuries.

A helicopter and one ambulance are on the scene.

Two fire trucks – one from Porangahau and one from Waipukurau – are also at the scene.

The road is down to one lane.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, the officer said.

