One person has been critically hurt after a car collided with a power pole in Waikato.

Police were called to the single-car crash on Rawiri Rd in Mangatawhiri, south of Auckland, about 1.50am today.

"A car had collided with a power pole. One person was transported to Auckland hospital in a critical condition," police said.

The police Serious Crash Unit attended and is investigating.

One lane had opened and traffic was flowing, and the other lane was expected to open in the next few hours, police said.