One dead after crash at retirement village in Remuera

One person has died after a serious crash in a central Auckland suburb yesterday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at an address on Rangitoto Ave about 1.26pm on Thursday.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries and has died today.

The crash occurred at Rawhiti Estate, a "premium, boutique" retirement village. It appeared a car crashed in the carpark.

A witness saw five police cars, a St John critical care unit and two fire trucks at the scene.

St John was alerted at 1.25pm and sent two ambulances. Another patient was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and a car also in Remuera.

Police attended at the intersection of Ladies Mile and Remuera Rd at 6.25pm yesterday.

A spokesperson said initial reports suggested there were serious injuries in that crash.

Road closures and diversions were put in place, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.