Police appealed for witnesses of this maroon Mazda MPV minivan after the shooting. Photo / NZ Police

A man allegedly shot in the leg after finishing work on a Napier construction site remains in hospital a month on from the incident.

The hunt for the person responsible continues and no arrests have been made.

The incident happened in a usually quiet area of Greenmeadows during the September 26 public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had just finished work on a housing construction site at the corner of Tait Drive and Lamason St when the shooting took place about 1pm.

He was getting ready to leave and suffered a serious leg injury.

Police confirmed the weapon used was believed to be a shotgun.

A month on from the incident, the victim is still recovering in Hawke's Bay Hospital and was in a stable condition as of Friday.

Police at the scene of the shooting in late September. The construction site can be seen on the right. Photo / Paul Taylor

In the days following the shooting, police released an image of a maroon Mazda MPV minivan spotted in the Greenmeadows area, and asked for people who had seen the vehicle or who had information about the incident to come forward.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, told Hawke's Bay Today after the shooting that she had seen the victim working on the construction site and he appeared to be the only worker there that day.

She said she heard a "mighty loud noise" but thought it was a car crash.

Soon after, she said the street was swarming with police cars and the worker was being treated by paramedics.

She said she spoke to a police officer who told her the man had been "shot in the leg".

• Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police on 105 and use file reference number 220926/0015.