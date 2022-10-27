Man who shot at police during a family harm call out taken into custody in Foxton this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 48-year-old man is in custody after firing gunshots at police during a family harm call out in Foxton overnight.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around midnight.

Officers were called to a property in Foxton, initially wanting to speak with the man when he discharged a firearm behind a partially closed door.

"Police evacuated another member of the family out of the address to safety," the spokesperson said.

"Armed Offenders Squad cordoned off the area shortly after and the man was taken into custody around 4am this morning."

No one was injured during the incident.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart said she commended the work of staff involved in the event.

"Staff come to work every day to keep people in New Zealand safe and last night their own safety was put at risk.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and staff were able to carry out their necessary work to resolve the event and can reassure the community that police will work to resolve such incidents safely."

The man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, and other charges are being considered.

He will appear in Levin District Court in due course.

As this matter is before the courts, police were unable to make further comment.