Police are urgently seeking sightings of Monica, aged 26. Photo / NZ Police

There are concerns for the welfare of a young Auckland woman who was last seen on Friday afternoon.

Police are urgently seeking sightings of 26-year-old Monica Reid, who was reported missing by her family.

Reid was last seen on June 14 in Matipo Road, Te Atatu Peninsula and was believed to be wearing a purple/pink puffer jacket, police said.

Family members and close friends have shared their concerns on social media in hopes of locating the woman.

“This is so very frightening and stressful for you all. May she be back safely as soon as possible, much love to you all,” a person close to the family wrote.

“Oh how dreadfully frightening for you all. I’ll be praying for safety for Monica and for peace over all your family,” another said.

The 26-year-old is currently employed by Waka Kotahi.

Police urge anyone who may have any information to call 111 and quote the event number P059054868.