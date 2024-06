A man has been found dead in the east Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been found dead in the east Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach this evening.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Musick Point at 5:35pm.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances of the man’s death and at this stage there is no further information available.”