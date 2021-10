One person was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Whanganui on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in central Whanganui.

The incident occurred around 9.20am on Friday at the intersection of Victoria Ave and Glasgow St.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.