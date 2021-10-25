Motorist allegedly assaulted in Whanganui

A man was allegedly assaulted during an altercation in Whanganui on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A man was allegedly assaulted during an altercation in Whanganui on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A man was allegedly assaulted during an altercation in Whanganui on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to reports of an assault at the intersection of Surrey Rd and Buckingham Pl in Springvale shortly before 10am.

It appeared that a man in a vehicle had been approached and assaulted by a member of the public.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police, quoting incident number 211025/4434.