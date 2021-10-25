Car abandoned after crashing into railway crossing in Whanganui

A car crashed into a Whanganui level crossing early on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

A crashed car was abandoned in the middle of a level crossing in Whanganui on Monday morning.

Emergency services were first alerted to a crash around 4.20am.

A driver crashed into the bells of the Heads Rd and Gilberd St level crossing, a police spokesperson said.

Police located the uninjured driver at a Whanganui address later that morning and are working to establish the cause of the accident.

KiwiRail said there were no scheduled train services on the track at the time of the crash.

The car was removed from the scene around 5am.