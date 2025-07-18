Advertisement
Underworld: The inside story of how police brought down corrupt baggage handlers smuggling drugs through Auckland Airport

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
19 mins to read

Security camera footage of Martin Pritchard, an Air New Zealand baggage handler, unloading a secret stash of methamphetamine from an arriving Malaysian Airlines flight.

There has been a disturbing series of incidents in which workers at our borders have been paid off, allowing organised crime syndicates to import drugs with alarming ease. Authorities call these individuals ‘insider threats’, while the criminal underworld calls them ‘doors’. In this abridged chapter from his new book, Underworld,

