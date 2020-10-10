Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Airport meth bust: Air New Zealand baggage handlers charged

6 minutes to read

Baggage handlers for Air New Zealand have been charged with helping an alleged drug smuggler slip 20kg of methamphetamine through border security checks. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

EXCLUSIVE: A red flag was raised when a 25-year-old Auckland rapper flew to the United States shortly after New Zealand came out of level 4 lockdown and returned just five days later. Customs officials found

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.