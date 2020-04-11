An outspoken voice in the gang community in recent years, Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom leader Sonny Fatupaito was one of the first to recognise the threat of new gangs arriving from Australia and even mooted an alliance with rival Black Power. However, the Weekend Herald can reveal two of Fatupaito's closest relatives defected from the Mob to expand the Comancheros into the Waikato.

Senior members of a high-profile Mongrel Mob chapter "patched over" to the rival Comancheros gang and started a new chapter in their former gang's backyard, in a move which vividly illustrates the rapidly evolving gang

