Whanganui man has vehicle stolen just weeks after being viciously attacked

Jaydon Linton, who is recovering from a brutal attack where he was stabbed five times by people trying to steal his vehicle, has just had his vehicle stolen. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui man has had his ute stolen just weeks after being viciously attacked by people who were trying to steal it.

Jaydon Linton was preparing to leave for work in the early hours of the morning of September 30 when he walked outside to find two people trying to steal his vehicle.

As he got closer to investigate, the two people brutally attacked him, stabbing him five times around the face and shattering his cheekbone.

He was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Linton returned from Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday after going through his first major facial surgery since the attack.

But on Thursday morning he was woken up by his neighbour's car alarm going off. When he looked outside, he saw his ute had been stolen.

Jaydon's mother Tracey Linton said it had been a "bloody awful" three weeks.

"He wasn't able to eat for the first week and a half, constantly has nose bleeds, no sleep. He finally gets the surgery, comes home and wakes up to find his ute gone.

"It is just a continuing nightmare."

Tracey Linton said what had to happened Jaydon, who lives with his grandmother and takes care of her, has had a profound impact on the entire family.

"Every time I close my eyes I just picture these mongrels doing what they did to my son. My son is a good person and to think how this happens to a good person and how can another human do this to someone. They could of killed him," she said.

"The longer it goes on, it is just getting worse for me. If it is getting worse for me, what are my mum and son going through? They actually lived through it."

After growing up around Keith St, Tracey Linton said it was extremely sad to have something like this happen in an area they once felt safe in.

"It is awful to think that Whanganui has this sort of crime that we were so unaware of."

Jaydon Linton wanted to thank everyone in the community who had been supportive during these last three weeks.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help fund travel to and from specialists and surgeries for Jaydon as he continues his recovery.

• If anyone saw any suspicious activity in or around the Keith St area on the morning of October 21 call police on 105 and quote case #211021/1134.