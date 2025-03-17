The whānau said Baldwin told them the tasers -which have video and audio capabilities - and the defibrillators used in attempts to resuscitate Matue were all being checked.

Video and audio from tasers could be crucial, they said. Police would not tell the Herald whether or not they have yet reviewed the footage and audio recorded by the taser cam.

Police have confirmed video was recorded by the police Eagle helicopter - but would not say what it showed.

Fa'asala Sam Matue will be buried today in Brisbane. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

The whānau said Baldwin told them that the police involved in the incident had been drug and alcohol tested, and would be interviewed this week by Baldwin’s team.

The Herald was unable to have this confirmed by Police.

However Stu Graham, Manager of investigations for the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) told the Herald a large team would be looking into the circumstances and involvement of police in Sam Matue’s death.

“The Authority is independently investigating the matter” he said.

“We will produce a public report of our findings. We will be looking at all the circumstances surrounding the police involvement in the incident,” Graham said.

“We have five staff involved in the investigation. I cannot give you a timeframe for how long the investigation will take.”

The bereaved family told the Herald Baldwin told them two of the officers involved had returned to work, and all would be psychologically tested.

A police spokesperson said drug, alcohol and psychological tests were standard procedure following incidents of this nature.

The family said Baldwin told them that while it might be hard for them to stomach, Sam Matue had played a part in the drama that unfolded on March 2 at Ōrere Pt.

Police have named Matue as a person of interest in an armed robbery of a Takapuna bar on March 1st - the day before he died.

On March 2nd, the day after the aggravated robbery, a vehicle linked to the alleged crime was spotted on Great South Rd in Papakura.

Police tracked it by helicopter to Ōrere Pt, where it came to a stop on the beach at about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

But the passenger - Sam Matue - challenged officers, threatening them with a steel pipe and biting the hand of an officer.

He is due to be buried today in Brisbane - because his father cannot travel.