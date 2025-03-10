But they are facing challenges in New Zealand with sorting out the necessary travel documents, including the official cause of death.

“My grandpa is waiting for his son. We can’t do anything right now because we haven’t received any answers about what will happen next. We’re just waiting for the death certificate, the cause of death, and the commissioner to approve so we can get his passport. It’s been really quiet.”

Lubica Matiasi (left), Fa'asala Sam Matue's first cousin, and Whitney Matue, his eldest niece. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

Police confirmed his identity last week and offered their condolences to the family.

Whitney emphasised that he was more than what was seen in the videos of the incident.

“He was very family-oriented. He could joke with anyone who came by. He always made people feel welcome, no matter how little time you spent with him. He was a humble and funny person.

“They act like he was an animal because he was deported, but he has family and people who love him.”

A community petition has been started, calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances of Matue’s death.

Community leader David Letele initiated the petition, emphasising that police should wear body cameras.

“An independent body should conduct the investigation. The police can’t investigate themselves, and body cameras are essential. It’s not only beneficial for the public but also for the police to hold them accountable,” Letele said.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

“We’re not against the police; we understand there are good officers. We work with many of them at BBM and through the Grace Foundation, but what happened here is wrong,” Letele said.

Letele’s submission has gathered more than 9000 signatures.

Fa'asala Sam Matue's coffin, with jerseys from his favourite teams. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

Manu Vatuvei, a former rugby league player who served a jail sentence for drug offences, believed individuals like Matue deserved a second chance.

“I’ve had the opportunity to change my life, thanks to BBM and Dave, and now I’m doing something positive. I heard Fa’asala was making good changes at the Grace Foundation. It’s all about the individual wanting to move forward and change their life. We just need to give them that opportunity.”

In a statement on Monday, Police Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers emphasised the importance of due process following Matue’s tragic death, acknowledging the impact on his family and police staff.

“Several detailed investigations are under way into Mr Matue’s death at Ōrere Point last Sunday. This includes a critical incident investigation, a coronial investigation, and an investigation by the IPCA.”

Rogers said they were aware of a video capturing part of the incident that had surfaced online.

“Police strongly advise against making conclusions on a single video before the various agencies have the chance to review all of the facts surrounding this incident,” she said.

“These investigations will unpack the entire sequence of events from that afternoon, including a serious hand injury being inflicted on one of our colleagues after being bitten by Mr Matue.”

Rogers said investigators would analyse various video footage and witness statements, considering all aspects.

“On Wednesday, a post-mortem examination was not able to determine Mr Matue’s cause of death.

“At this stage, the investigation team is awaiting further detailed toxicology results. This is an important part of the process and may take some time to complete,” she said.

Last week, Rogers said police acted quickly to locate Matue’s next of kin in Australia to advise them of his death and to keep them informed on the next steps of the investigation.

“Police have reiterated to Mr Matue’s family that this will be a lengthy process and are committed to keeping them updated throughout the process,” Rogers said.

