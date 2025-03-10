But they are facing challenges in New Zealand with sorting out the necessary travel documents, including the official cause of death.
“My grandpa is waiting for his son. We can’t do anything right now because we haven’t received any answers about what will happen next. We’re just waiting for the death certificate, the cause of death, and the commissioner to approve so we can get his passport. It’s been really quiet.”
Police confirmed his identity last week and offered their condolences to the family.
“An independent body should conduct the investigation. The police can’t investigate themselves, and body cameras are essential. It’s not only beneficial for the public but also for the police to hold them accountable,” Letele said.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.
“We’re not against the police; we understand there are good officers. We work with many of them at BBM and through the Grace Foundation, but what happened here is wrong,” Letele said.
Letele’s submission has gathered more than 9000 signatures.
Manu Vatuvei, a former rugby league player who served a jail sentence for drug offences, believed individuals like Matue deserved a second chance.
“I’ve had the opportunity to change my life, thanks to BBM and Dave, and now I’m doing something positive. I heard Fa’asala was making good changes at the Grace Foundation. It’s all about the individual wanting to move forward and change their life. We just need to give them that opportunity.”
In a statement on Monday, Police Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers emphasised the importance of due process following Matue’s tragic death, acknowledging the impact on his family and police staff.
“Several detailed investigations are under way into Mr Matue’s death at Ōrere Point last Sunday. This includes a critical incident investigation, a coronial investigation, and an investigation by the IPCA.”
Rogers said they were aware of a video capturing part of the incident that had surfaced online.
“Police strongly advise against making conclusions on a single video before the various agencies have the chance to review all of the facts surrounding this incident,” she said.
“These investigations will unpack the entire sequence of events from that afternoon, including a serious hand injury being inflicted on one of our colleagues after being bitten by Mr Matue.”