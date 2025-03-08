In a social media post, Niece Tenay Matue claimed police “played God” and “viciously took his life away” instead of de-escalating the situation.

She alleged police “unjustly” tasered Matue five times, kicked him in the head and punched, laid on and let a dog maul him during a period of at least 10 minutes.

A man died after threatening police and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being Tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness. Photo / Supplied

The post includes footage of the attack, as well as dozens of mourners slowly walking along Ōrere Point to bless the location where he died, before launching into a haka in his honour.

When questioned about these claims, police told the Herald there were several investigations underway and they would let “due process” be carried out.

A spokesperson referred the Herald to their earlier media statements.

‘They’ve destroyed him': Relative alleges bruises, bite marks on body

Meanwhile, a family member claimed they had seen Matue’s body and described multiple bruises and bite marks to the Herald.

“They’ve destroyed him. He’s covered in bruises, he’s got bite marks from the dog, his head’s been split open.”

Earlier, police confirmed Matue as the victim and extended their condolences to the family.

“A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, however Mr Matue’s cause of death has not been determined as yet,” said Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray.

“Police will await further findings from a pathologist.”

Confronting footage of the moments before Matue’s death emerged after the incident last week showing him being tasered.

Police on Monday clarified Matue was wielding a pole and not threatening officers with a samurai sword as they initially claimed.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2.15pm on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police said.

Rogers said the weapon held by the passenger was identified as a metal pole.

“Officers have then deployed Taser and pepper spray, however, the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.

“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

