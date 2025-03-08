A spokesperson referred the Herald to their earlier media statements.
‘They’ve destroyed him': Relative alleges bruises, bite marks on body
Meanwhile, a family member claimed they had seen Matue’s body and described multiple bruises and bite marks to the Herald.
“They’ve destroyed him. He’s covered in bruises, he’s got bite marks from the dog, his head’s been split open.”
Earlier, police confirmed Matue as the victim and extended their condolences to the family.
“A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, however Mr Matue’s cause of death has not been determined as yet,” said Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray.
“Police will await further findings from a pathologist.”
Confronting footage of the moments before Matue’s death emerged after the incident last week showing him being tasered.
Police on Monday clarified Matue was wielding a pole and not threatening officers with a samurai sword as they initially claimed.
Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2.15pm on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.
Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.