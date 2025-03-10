A man has died after threatening police with and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being Tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness.

“Because of the section 501 act, Sam was deported back to New Zealand in 2017. Leaving behind everything and everyone he knew,” she said.

“He was immensely family oriented and worked hard. Sam was the type of person who found it hard to ask for any help, because he stems from a family who doesn’t come from a lot, but are rich in love and respect.”

The GoFundMe page said it would help with the financial burdens that come with the emotional pain and stress of death.

“The money being raised will go towards bringing Sam’s body back home to Australia, where his dad who unfortunately can’t travel will be eagerly awaiting him.

“Visiting our loved ones helps us navigate through hardships. This will bring closure and a little bit of healing to his family knowing he will be laid with his late mother & dear brother.

“It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Sam’s family and children in your thoughts and prayers.”

It has currently raised over $1000 of the $12,000 target.

Family members are raising money to return Sam Matue's body to Australia after he died following a confrontation with police at Auckland's Ōrere Point. Photo / GoFundMe

Earlier, police confirmed Matue as the victim and extended their condolences to the family.

Petition set up for independent investigation

Family members are alleging police violently assaulted Matue during the confrontation.

One family member claimed they had seen Matue’s body and described multiple bruises and bite marks to the Herald.

“They’ve destroyed him. He’s covered in bruises, he’s got bite marks from the dog, his head’s been split open.”

Community leader David Letele has launched a petition calling for an independent investigation into Matue’s death, and for mandatory police bodycams.

Under the hashtag #Justicefor Sam, Letele said: “We, the family and friends of Sam Matue, are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and friend due to police actions. Sam was a vibrant and kind soul whose life ended.”

“We believe that the presence of body cameras can help prevent misconduct, provide clear evidence during encounters, and foster trust between police and the communities they serve,” said Letele, also known as The Brown Butterbean, who runs a South Auckland foodbank.

The petition also demands an independent investigation, saying only through a thorough and transparent process can trust and accountability in the law enforcement system be rebuilt.

Police told the Herald there were several investigations under way and they would let “due process” be carried out.

Passenger threatened officers — Police

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2.15pm on Sunday, March 2, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by a helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police initially said.

Rogers said the weapon held by the passenger was later identified as a metal pole.

“Officers have then deployed [a] Taser and pepper spray, however, the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.

“A police dog was then deployed and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

