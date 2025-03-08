The police have confirmed investigations are under way; Matue’s cause of death is yet to be determined.
Community leader David Letele has launched a petition calling for an independent investigation into the death of the man who died after being pepper-sprayed at rural Auckland’s Ōrere Point, and for mandatory police bodycams.
Family members are alleging police violently assaulted Matue during the confrontation.
Under the hashtag #Justicefor Sam, Letele said: “We, the family and friends of Sam Matue, are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son, brother and friend due to police actions. Sam was a vibrant and kind soul whose life ended.”
The petition is calling for mandatory bodycams for all police officers to provide transparency and accountability, and ensure both law enforcement and the community are held to the highest standards.
“We believe that the presence of body cameras can help prevent misconduct, provide clear evidence during encounters, and foster trust between police and the communities they serve,” said Letele, also known as Butterbean, who runs a South Auckland foodbank.
The petition also demands an independent investigation, saying only through a thorough and transparent process can trust and accountability in the law enforcement system be rebuilt.
The petition was launched yesterday and signed by more than 7000 people by noon today.
In a post on the petition, the brother of the deceased, Sila Matue, said he never wanted anyone to go out like this.
“Do we really want our kids to feel this way about police? We need to fill the void and build trust between communities and police by implementing mandatory USE BODY CAMS FOR NZL!! I know there are good police out there!” Sila Matue said.
In a social media post, Niece Tenay Matue claimed police “played God” and “viciously took his life away” instead of de-escalating the situation.
She alleged police “unjustly” tasered Matue five times, kicked him in the head, punched and lay on him, and let a dog maul him during a period of at least 10 minutes.
The post includes footage of the attack, as well as dozens of mourners slowly walking along Ōrere Point to bless the location where he died, before launching into a haka in his honour.
When questioned about these claims, police told the Herald there were several investigations under way and they would let “due process” be carried out.
Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said her thoughts are with the whānau of Sam Matue, who are grieving now.
“As there is an active investigation under way, it is important that process establishes the facts. If there are any concerns regarding the process then the Independent Police Conduct Authority is able to inquire further,” she said.
Andersen did not say whether she supported mandatory bodycams for police officers.
‘They’ve destroyed him': Relative alleges bruises, bite marks on body
Meanwhile, a family member claimed they had seen Matue’s body and described multiple bruises and bite marks to the Herald.
Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2.15pm on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.