The petition is calling for mandatory bodycams for all police officers to provide transparency and accountability, and ensure both law enforcement and the community are held to the highest standards.

“We believe that the presence of body cameras can help prevent misconduct, provide clear evidence during encounters, and foster trust between police and the communities they serve,” said Letele, also known as Butterbean, who runs a South Auckland foodbank.

The petition also demands an independent investigation, saying only through a thorough and transparent process can trust and accountability in the law enforcement system be rebuilt.

The petition was launched yesterday and signed by more than 7000 people by noon today.

In a post on the petition, the brother of the deceased, Sila Matue, said he never wanted anyone to go out like this.

“Do we really want our kids to feel this way about police? We need to fill the void and build trust between communities and police by implementing mandatory USE BODY CAMS FOR NZL!! I know there are good police out there!” Sila Matue said.

Faasala Samu (Sam) Matue died after threatening police and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being Tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness.

In a social media post, Niece Tenay Matue claimed police “played God” and “viciously took his life away” instead of de-escalating the situation.

She alleged police “unjustly” tasered Matue five times, kicked him in the head, punched and lay on him, and let a dog maul him during a period of at least 10 minutes.

The post includes footage of the attack, as well as dozens of mourners slowly walking along Ōrere Point to bless the location where he died, before launching into a haka in his honour.

When questioned about these claims, police told the Herald there were several investigations under way and they would let “due process” be carried out.

Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said her thoughts are with the whānau of Sam Matue, who are grieving now.

“As there is an active investigation under way, it is important that process establishes the facts. If there are any concerns regarding the process then the Independent Police Conduct Authority is able to inquire further,” she said.

Andersen did not say whether she supported mandatory bodycams for police officers.

‘They’ve destroyed him': Relative alleges bruises, bite marks on body

Meanwhile, a family member claimed they had seen Matue’s body and described multiple bruises and bite marks to the Herald.

“They’ve destroyed him. He’s covered in bruises, he’s got bite marks from the dog, his head’s been split open.”

Earlier, police confirmed Matue as the victim and extended their condolences to the family.

“A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, however Mr Matue’s cause of death has not been determined as yet,” said Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray.

“Police will await further findings from a pathologist.”

Confronting footage of the moments before Matue’s death emerged after the incident last week showing him being Tasered.

Police on Monday clarified that Matue was wielding a pole and not threatening officers with a samurai sword as they initially claimed.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said at about 2.15pm on Sunday, a vehicle of interest linked to an aggravated robbery at a Takapuna bar on Saturday night was spotted on Great South Road in Papakura.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and was tracked by a helicopter as it drove to Ōrere Point, coming to a stop on the beach about 3.20pm. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

“The passenger of the car challenged police officers, threatening officers with a samurai sword and biting the hand of one officer,” police initially said.

Rogers said the weapon held by the passenger was later identified as a metal pole.

“Officers have then deployed [a] Taser and pepper spray, however, the man has continued to resist arrest and an officer has suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man,” Rogers said.

“A police dog was then deployed and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched, however he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

