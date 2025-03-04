Police said an officer suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man as he continued to resist arrest.

“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive,” Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said yesterday.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched. However, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said today an autopsy would be carried out to determine his cause of death. This will likely be completed tomorrow.

“Police can confirm the man has now been identified and today his next of kin has been notified,” he said.

“Police will be releasing further information about this man in due course, once next of kin has time to inform other family members.”

A man died after threatening police and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness. Photo / Supplied

Gray also confirmed the driver of the vehicle in Sunday’s incident has been charged over previous incidents on Auckland’s North Shore.

“He has been charged over aggravated robberies at a Wairau Valley bowling alley on February 14 and a Takapuna bar late on March 1,” he said.

“Overall, he faces two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of commission of a crime with a firearm.

“The man has also been charged with impersonating police in relation to the February 14 offending. In that instance, it will be alleged he wore clothing that resembled police uniform.”

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody to reappear in the North Shore District Court on March 10.

There were a large number of people around the beach on Sunday and police still want to talk to witnesses about what they saw.

Gray said police were aware members of the public filmed the incident and would like anyone with footage to contact them.

Police can be contacted via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250302/2478 or citing Operation Fielder.

