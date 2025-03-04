Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ōrere Point arrest: Driver charged with aggravated robbery, police identify dead man

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The video shows the standoff and the moment police took the man into custody.
  • Police identified the man who died after being tasered at Ōrere Point.
  • He threatened officers with a metal pole; a police dog was deployed during his arrest.
  • An autopsy will determine the cause of death; his next of kin has been notified.

Police say they’ve identified the man who died after being tasered at rural Auckland’s Ōrere Point.

Yesterday, police said he had been threatening officers with a metal pole during an altercation on Sunday afternoon, after initially saying it was a samurai sword.

Confronting footage showed the man being tasered and pepper sprayed before falling to the ground.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said an officer suffered a serious hand injury after being bitten by the man as he continued to resist arrest.

“A police dog was then deployed, and the man was eventually taken into custody but has quickly become unresponsive,” Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers said yesterday.

“Medical assistance was rendered immediately and a medical helicopter was dispatched. However, he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said today an autopsy would be carried out to determine his cause of death. This will likely be completed tomorrow.

“Police can confirm the man has now been identified and today his next of kin has been notified,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Police will be releasing further information about this man in due course, once next of kin has time to inform other family members.”

A man died after threatening police and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness. Photo / Supplied
A man died after threatening police and biting an officer’s hand at Ōrere Point, Auckland, before being tasered, pepper-sprayed and losing consciousness. Photo / Supplied

Gray also confirmed the driver of the vehicle in Sunday’s incident has been charged over previous incidents on Auckland’s North Shore.

“He has been charged over aggravated robberies at a Wairau Valley bowling alley on February 14 and a Takapuna bar late on March 1,” he said.

“Overall, he faces two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of commission of a crime with a firearm.

“The man has also been charged with impersonating police in relation to the February 14 offending. In that instance, it will be alleged he wore clothing that resembled police uniform.”

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody to reappear in the North Shore District Court on March 10.

There were a large number of people around the beach on Sunday and police still want to talk to witnesses about what they saw.

Gray said police were aware members of the public filmed the incident and would like anyone with footage to contact them.

Police can be contacted via the 105 phone service, using the reference number 250302/2478 or citing Operation Fielder.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand