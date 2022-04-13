Items found among the firearms and drugs seized on Monday at a central Auckland address after a tip-off from the US Department of Homeland Security. Photo / Supplied

Items found among the firearms and drugs seized on Monday at a central Auckland address after a tip-off from the US Department of Homeland Security. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested one Auckland man and seized drugs and several firearms after a tip-off from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after police executed a search warrant at his central Auckland address, seizing 223 grams of methamphetamine, one shotgun, four rifles and two pistols.

The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal firearms in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The man was charged with illegal trafficking of firearms, the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

He was due to appear in Auckland District Court today.

The warrant, part of the ongoing investigation into the illegal importation of restricted firearms into New Zealand, followed a three-month investigation initiated after a tip-off from the US Department of Homeland Security.

A pistol found at the central Auckland address. Photo / Supplied

National organised crime group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said a focus was placed on those involved in the manufacture, importing and supply of illicit firearms.

"The team is also developing significant working relationships with a number of international partners who are more than willing to work with us," he said.

"Yet again, we see a link to Class A drugs and military-style loaded firearms."

Williams didn't rule out further arrests as the investigation was ongoing.