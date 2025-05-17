A 28-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Video / Supplied

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Manurewa last night after a police pursuit which ended with his vehicle being rammed.

The chaotic chase, the end of which was caught on video, shows a black Audi being pursued by police cars on Gloucester Rd.

The Audi swerves into a police car, sideswipes a parked car and then pulls into a driveway.

A police car then rams the Audi as the driver exits the car and attempts to get away.

At least a dozen police officers, some of them with police dogs, chase the male driver and apprehend a female occupant in the car. The driver was caught and arrested soon after.