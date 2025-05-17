Pawanjit Singh Ghatora completed a half marathon in Te Atatū in his wheelchair after losing his leg in a crash in February.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at 6am and supported Ghatora, previously a keen runner, as he completed numerous laps around the Te Atatū Peninsula Cricket Ground.

For Ghatora, the event marked the apex of a journey that began when the accident left him without one leg and unable to use the other for months.

It appeared to mark an abrupt end to the days when the fitness buff would frequently run half marathons.

Pawanjit Singh Ghatora in hospital after the February accident crushed his right leg.

“I was getting quite low in my moods, missing that key part of my life,” he said.

“So I thought, why not start doing it on the wheelchair? Whatever I have, I make the best out of it.”

Taking up runs in his wheelchair, he went from 2km to 5km distances, before completing a quarter marathon on Anzac Day.

This, he said, gave him the confidence to attempt a half marathon.

On Sunday morning, Ghatora, his family and closest friends convened in Te Atatū as he began what would be his longest wheelchair run by far.

He kept the pace over the next four hours as a crowd of 30 supporters joined in or cheered him on from the sidelines, always keeping him company.

Pawanjit Singh Ghatora was supported by friends and family as he completed a half marathon in Te Atatū in his wheelchair.

He began to feel pangs of discomfort after the 15km mark as a “burning sensation” crept into his arms.

“It was a little bit tough, but ... I anticipated ... it [would] be like that. But then we have to keep pushing, be strong mentally and then encouragement from the people keeps you going.”

Supporters joined Ghatora at the end of his 21st lap as he crossed the finish line, a large grin across his face.

Ghatora said he was "emotional" after completing the half marathon.

He had completed the 21km distance in just over four hours.

Special medals and a trophy were presented to Ghatora and the other participants.

He said the accomplishment left him “a little bit emotional” as he remembered the months-long journey since his accident.

Medals and a trophy were presented after the event.

“[I have] high gratitude about that and the journey which I had and the support. But yeah, it was a mix of emotions in the end. It’s bit of a happy tears with the eyes.”

Ghatora is now close to full function on his left foot, and can use a walking frame and do other basic tasks independently at home.

Next week, he will begin talks with specialists about a prosthetic limb, a process that could take weeks or months.

“It will take some time to handle that pain from [my right] stump, but it’s way ahead from where I came from.”

He is aiming to complete a marathon in his wheelchair before eventually running a half marathon on his new prosthetic leg.

“There are things in our life which we can’t control, but we can make best where we can ... so let’s keep doing that and move forward in life and enjoy life and be happy.”

Sunday’s achievement brings Ghatora closer to fulfilling a goal he shared with the Herald in February.

“I will walk again. And I will run again.”