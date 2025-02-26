“I saw that a very high-speeding car crashed into a car in front of me... And it suddenly turned towards me and I [didn’t have] the time to respond.”
Ghatora told the Herald his right leg was pinned between a concrete street pole and the car and was “totally crushed”.
An off-duty police officer neighbour hastily created a tourniquet around his thigh using a belt, while nearby residents, including an off-duty Hato Hone St John medic, rushed out of their homes to tend to Ghatora.
Ambulances arrived several minutes later and rushed him to Auckland City Hospital.
Bradley looked after Ghatora when he was separated from the rest of his family for two years during the Covid lockdowns, which was followed by a years-long battle to bring his family to New Zealand from India.