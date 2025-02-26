“I saw that a very high-speeding car crashed into a car in front of me... And it suddenly turned towards me and I [didn’t have] the time to respond.”

Ghatora told the Herald his right leg was pinned between a concrete street pole and the car and was “totally crushed”.

An off-duty police officer neighbour hastily created a tourniquet around his thigh using a belt, while nearby residents, including an off-duty Hato Hone St John medic, rushed out of their homes to tend to Ghatora.

Pawanjit Singh Ghatora's leg was so severely damaged in the crash it had to be amputated. Photo / Supplied

Ambulances arrived several minutes later and rushed him to Auckland City Hospital.

Ghatora remained conscious throughout most of the aftermath and immediately knew his leg was severely injured.

“My only thing is, somehow I survived. And my life is saved. That was the only thought that was running through my mind.”

The resulting injuries left him in critical condition and forced Ghatora, a dedicated runner, to have his right leg amputated above the knee.

His leg was initially amputated below the knee, but infection required another procedure. He also required surgery on his remaining foot, and cannot use it for the next eight to 10 weeks.

His father remained traumatised from witnessing the accident, Ghatora said.

Pawanjit Singh Ghatora described life with his family in New Zealand as "picture perfect" before the accident. Photo / Supplied

“We were having such a great time ... and this happened. It’s quite a tough time for everyone in our family.”

Ghatora, who described life as “picture perfect” before the accident, will have to learn how to walk again.

He hopes to use a prosthetic leg to learn how to walk and eventually run once more.

A Givealittle page to cover medical and living costs was started by his close friend and former boss Chris Bradley and has raised more than $30,000.

Bradley looked after Ghatora when he was separated from the rest of his family for two years during the Covid lockdowns, which was followed by a years-long battle to bring his family to New Zealand from India.

He described Ghatora as a “devoted husband, father, friend, and generous community member”.

“He has always put others first – now, he needs us.”

Ghatora told the Herald he was “overwhelmed and full of gratitude” towards the response.

“I never expected such a great response coming from people... so many people are touched.”

Ghatora said he would keep a positive mindset during his long journey to recovery.

“I will walk again. And I will run again.”

Police told the Herald the Serious Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

“His condition has since stabilised, but the crash has had a profound impact on his quality of life,” a spokesperson said.

“Both occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to hospital.”

