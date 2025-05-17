A number of weather warnings and watches have been issued for much of the country on Sunday. Photo / MetService
Severe weather warnings include potential thunderstorms, 120km/h gales, and heavy rain across several regions.
Marlborough and Wellington face strong wind watches, with possible damage to trees and powerlines.
Heavy rain warnings for Buller and Taranaki Maunga, with up to 200 mm expected in some areas.
Severe weather warnings have broadened across the country with potential thunderstorms, 120km/h gales and heavy rain set to lash several regions across the country.
MetService has forecast heavy rain and strong northwest winds as an active low-pressure system moves east across the South Island early this morning, and an associated front moves across the North Island today.
MetService said it emphasised that from this afternoon, parts of the North Island may experience short periods of heavy rain or downpours — with or without accompanying thunderstorms; this includes Auckland.
Marlborough’s warning was expected to end this morning, and Wellington’s at noon.
The regions under an orange heavy rain warning include Buller, the Ranges of Tasman northwest of Motueka, the Tararua Range and the Taranaki Maunga.
Some areas can expect to see 150 to 200mm of rain while they are under the warning.
MetService warns that streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips could make driving conditions difficult.
Possible thunderstorms on the way
MetService said that as a front moves northwards through central New Zealand during Sunday morning, there is a low risk of thunderstorms.
“However, the risk is considered moderate before dawn for Westland to Buller and the Alps in Canterbury. Thunderstorms will generate localised heavy rain up to 25mm per hour (possibly more) and strong wind gusts (90-110km/h).”
There is also a low risk of small tornadoes, MetService forecasts said.
Colder temperatures expected
A southerly change arriving in the deep south around midday will bring an end to the relatively mild temperatures enjoyed across parts of the country this week.
MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said, “It’ll be colder than what we’ve seen [this week], but nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year.”
Temperatures in Dunedin and Christchurch are expected to fall from forecast highs of 20C yesterday to 12C and 14C respectively today, with Wellington a comparatively mild 18C.