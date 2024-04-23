Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police say they are making “solid progress” in the investigation into the deaths of two men at a 100-person brawl at a birthday party in Gisborne.

Two men were earlier arrested and charged over the March 23 incident where Kane Te Paa and Chrysler Stevens-Mark died.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said police were still investigating the disastrous 21st birthday party on Lytton Rd, Gisborne, with a “vast amount” of information for investigators to comb through.

De Lange said further charges were still possible and a decision on this would be made after forensic analysis was done.

In an update on the investigation today, De Lange said police needed to be methodical with the complex investigation.

The two men facing charges over the pair’s deaths were due to reappear in the Gisborne District Court on May 27.

Police found a knife at the scene earlier this month, one piece of evidence being analysed as part of “Operation Middlepark”.

Three other men injured in the altercation were discharged from hospital last week.

21st birthday fight tragedy: What we know

About 100 people were involved in the massive fight in Lytton Rd in Elgin, Gisborne, that left two dead and three in critical condition at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

Police confirmed the identities of the two men killed during the 21st birthday celebration as Kane Wiremu Te Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata, and Chrysler Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Taare-Gray both of Gisborne were killed during a mass brawl in Gisborne.

A final post-mortem had concluded but police would not elaborate on the cause of death for both men, who died from injuries sustained during the altercation.

A 25-year-old man is jointly charged with a 29-year-old who was taken into custody.

Both arrested men were uninvited guests, who arrived at the party shortly before the incident began, police said.

Police have said that while the brawl involved gang members, it was not a conflict between rival gangs.

Officers were brought in from outside Gisborne amid concerns of further disorder.

“Further charges will be considered as the investigation into events on Lytton St, Gisborne, progresses.”

Police asked to hear from anyone who was at the party, or anyone who had photographs or video footage of the party or altercation.

If you have videos or photos, you can upload them via the dedicated online portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/

Other information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz

Reference the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.