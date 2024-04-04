Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two men dead and up to 100 people injured in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard

Police investigating the scene of a mass brawl that left two men dead and up to 100 people injured in the Gisborne suburb of Elgin. Photo / Paul Rickard

A knife has been recovered from the scene of the Gisborne party which ended in a brawl that left two men dead.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said police are still investigating the disastrous 21st birthday party on Lytton Rd, Gisborne on March 23.

“A number of exhibits have been sent to ESR for analysis, including a knife which was recovered from the scene.”

Three men injured in the altercation have now been discharged from hospital, Lange said.

Police are continuing to review the charges laid against the two arrested men as part of Operation Middlepark.

Chrysler Stevens-Mark and Kane Wiremu Te Paa both of Gisborne have been identified as the two people killed during a mass brawl in Gisborne in March.

21st birthday fight tragedy: What we know

About 100 people were involved in the massive fight in Lytton Rd in Elgin, Gisborne, that left two dead and three in critical condition at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

Police confirmed the identities of the two men killed during the 21st birthday celebration as Kane Wiremu Te Paa, 30, of Wainuiomata, and Chrysler Stevens-Mark, 21, of Gisborne.

A final post-mortem had concluded but police would not elaborate on the cause of death for both men, who died from injuries sustained during the altercation.

A 25-year-old man is jointly charged with a 29-year-old who was taken into custody.

Both arrested men were uninvited guests who arrived at the party shortly before the incident began, police said.

Police have said that while the brawl involved gang members, it was not a conflict between rival gangs.

Officers have been brought in from outside of Gisborne amid concerns of further disorder.

“Further charges will be considered as the investigation into events on Lytton St, Gisborne, progresses.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was at the party on March 23, or anyone who has photos or video of the party or altercation.

If you have videos or photos, you can upload them via the dedicated online portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/

Other information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz

Reference the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.