Police guard Gisborne Hospital emergency department after a deadly brawl in the city overnight. Photo / Murray Robertson

Two people are dead after a large altercation involving up to 100 people on a Gisborne street last night.

Police said they had launched a homicide investigation after disorder broke out on Lytton Rd in Elgin around 11.30pm.

“A number of Police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased,” said Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk.

Three others were transported to Gisborne Hospital in a critical condition.

The Herald understands the hospital is in lockdown, and armed police are guarding the doors.

Police said cordons remained in place on Lytton Rd and a scene examination was being carried out this morning.

“We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community,” Kirk said.

“Police will have a highly visible presence across Gisborne over the coming days, and additional patrols will be carried out to provide reassurance to members of the community.

“Additional Police staff are working to assist with that effort.”